Regular flights from Mysuru to Kochi, Goa, Hyderabad resume
News

Regular flights from Mysuru to Kochi, Goa, Hyderabad resume

May 28, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Flights from Mysuru to Bengaluru and Belagavi have commenced, signalling the gradual resumption of domestic air services that were suspended from Mar. 25 due to lockdown.

As per the schedule released by the Airports Authority of India at Mysuru, Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, and TruJet Airlines are operating the services.

Flight No. 91898 will depart from Bengaluru at 4.30 pm to arrive at Mysuru at 5.30 pm. In the return direction, flight no. 91897 will depart from Mysuru at 6.15 pm to reach Bengaluru at 7.15 pm on all days except Tuesdays when it has a different time slot.

On Tuesdays, flight 919898 will depart from Bengaluru at 3.30 pm to reach Mysuru at 4 pm and flight 919897 will depart from Mysuru at 9.45 pm to reach Bengaluru at 10.45 pm. 

TruJet flight 2T-543 will depart from Belagavi at 3 pm to reach Mysuru at 4.20 pm and in the return direction flight 2T-544 will depart from Mysuru at 4.55 pm to reach Belagavi at 6.15 pm.

Likewise, flights have resumed to Goa, Kochi and Hyderabad. Alliance Air Flight 9891 will leave Hyderabad at 6.30 pm and arrive in Mysuru at 8.15 pm. Flight 9893 will leave Mysuru at 8.55 pm and reach Kochi at 10.25 pm. Flight 9894 will leave Kochi at 11.05 am and reach Mysuru at 12.35 pm.

Flight 9892 will leave Mysuru at 1.15 pm and reach Hyderabad at 3 pm. Flight 9898 Alliance Air will leave Bengaluru at 2.50 pm and reach Mysuru at 3.15 pm. Flight 9895 will leave Mysuru at 3.55 pm and reach Goa at 6 pm. Flight 9896 will start from Goa at 7 pm and reach Mysuru at 8.30 pm. Flight 9897 will leave Mysuru at 8.55 pm and reach Bengaluru at 9.45 pm.

The Mysore Airport is fully geared up to handle traffic and the protocol stipulated by the Government in the wake of the pandemic will be followed. All passengers have to check in two hours before the departure of the flights.

