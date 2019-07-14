Remembering C.M. Ramachandra

Sir,

This refers to the news item titled ‘Veteran journalist passes away’ in yesterday’s (July 13) Star of Mysore on page 3.

I have been reading Star of Mysore for over 35 years and if my memory serves me right, C.M. Ramachandra, popularly known as CMR, was writing for Star of Mysore for five to six years. But maybe inadvertently it was not mentioned in the news item. A journalist par excellence, he was known for his mastery of political developments in Karnataka and used to write political commentaries. He also had a soft corner for Kodagu and its identity and wrote a number of articles about Kodagu.

Unfortunately today, one cannot find a journalist of CMR’s calibre, who are a rarity these years. May his soul rest in peace.

– Subba Rao, Siddarthanagar, 14.7.2019

