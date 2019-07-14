Remembering C.M. Ramachandra
Voice of The Reader

Remembering C.M. Ramachandra

Sir,

This refers to the news item titled ‘Veteran journalist passes away’ in yesterday’s (July 13) Star of Mysore on page 3.

I have been reading Star of Mysore for over 35 years and if my memory serves me right, C.M. Ramachandra, popularly known as CMR, was writing for Star of Mysore for five to six years. But maybe inadvertently it was not mentioned in the news item. A journalist par excellence, he was known for his mastery of political developments in Karnataka and used to write political commentaries. He also had a soft corner for Kodagu and its identity and wrote a number of articles about Kodagu.

Unfortunately today, one cannot find a journalist of CMR’s calibre, who are a rarity these years. May his soul rest in peace.

– Subba Rao, Siddarthanagar, 14.7.2019

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

July 14, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching