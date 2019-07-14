Police-created bottleneck cleared: Thank You, Police Commissioner

Sir,

I am glad that the City Police have swiftly acted on my letter published in this column on July 12 under the title ‘Police-created bottleneck’ where I had written about the 10 barricades perpetually placed on the road in front of the Police Training School near Forum City Centre in Nazarbad that was causing a bottleneck for motorists, especially in the peak-hour traffic.

The barricades were erected for the convenience of Police trainees, who cross the road to reach the Parade Ground from their hostel on the other side.

Hours after the letter was published, all the barricades have been removed, facilitating smooth movement of traffic. I thank the City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna for taking immediate action.

Normally, a Government Department does not quickly respond for public grievances. But the City Police Commissioner has proved that immediate action can be taken in the larger interests of the public.

Such swift action will remain etched in public memory and will go a long way in improving the healthy relationship between the Police and the public.

– K.M. Bhojappa, Chamundi Layout, Mysuru, 13.7.2019

