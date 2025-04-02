Reopening of Kyathamaranahalli Masjid: DC holds final peace meeting; High Court hearing on Apr. 3

April 2, 2025

Mysuru: The Mysuru District Administration convened a final peace meeting yesterday to address the long-standing dispute over the Masjid (Aleema Sadiya Education Institution and Masjid-E-Siddique-E-Akbar Trust) located on Kyathamaranahalli Main Road in Gayathripuram Second Stage.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, following a High Court directive to gather public opinions and submit a report ahead of the Court hearing scheduled for today, April 3.

The DC stated that public opinions had already been collected and submitted to the High Court, and the final peace talks were arranged to ensure all perspectives were considered.

He emphasised that while the Constitution grants religious freedom and the right to establish educational institutions, setting up a mosque at the site is not permitted as per existing permissions from the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

Shoukath Pasha, representing Aleema Sadiya Education Institution, clarified that the establishment was an educational institution and not a madrasa, seeking support for its operation.

In contrast, Kyathamaranahalli village head Shivakumar raised concerns over the site’s sensitive nature, particularly during religious events like the Dhanur Masa festivities. He suggested relocating the madrasa to an alternative location, citing the decision of the Panchayat and urging cooperation from community leaders.

With differing opinions voiced, the DC concluded the meeting by stating that all views would be presented before the High Court, which would deliver the final verdict. He urged all parties to maintain peace, harmony and unity.

The meeting was attended by representatives from both sides, including members of the Aleema Sadiya Trust — Shoukath Pasha, Syed Ghouse, Akbar Sharif, Ayub Ansari, Rafeeulla, Afroz Pasha and Mohammad Ansari.

Representatives from Kyathamaranahalli Sri Huliyamma Temple Development Trust Narayanappa, Shivakumar, Raju, Nagaraju, Kumar, Lokesh, Ramanna, Nanjunda and Mahadevaswamy were also present.

Key officials, including City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif and DCP M. Muthuraju, participated in the discussions.

Following the meeting, Showkath Pasha stated that the issue had become politicised but expressed hope for justice as the Court takes up the matter.