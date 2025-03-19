Reopening of Kyathamaranahalli Masjid: HC reprimands DC, ACP for delay in resolving dispute

March 19, 2025

Will call peace meeting soon to take decisive action, says DC Lakshmikanth Reddy

Mysuru: The Karnataka High Court has directed the Mysuru District Administration to convene a peace meeting to take decisive action regarding the decades-long dispute over the Masjid (Aleema Sadiya Education Institution and Masjid-E-Siddique-E-Akbar Trust) located on Kyathamaranahalli Main Road in Gayathripuram Second Stage.

While issuing the directive, the Court reprimanded Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy and Devaraja Sub-Division Assistant Commissioner (ACP) K. Rajendra for years of delay and inaction over what it termed “a simple matter.” Both officials were present in the Court when the strictures were passed.

Court questions inaction

The Court questioned why the DC and ACP had failed to resolve the dispute and had instead maintained a ‘status quo’ for years. It rejected their claims of potential law and order issues as an excuse for inaction.

A Divisional Bench led by Justice K. Somashekar was hearing a civil contempt petition filed by Munawar Pasha Bin Abdul Wahid, the official representative of the Aleema Sadiya Education Institution and Masjid-E-Siddique-E-Akbar Trust.

The petition accused the State Government of defying earlier orders issued by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, which had directed authorities to act on the Trust’s request.

The Petitioner’s counsel Mohammed Tahir alleged that the Government was deliberately stalling the resolution by offering excuses, thereby dishonouring the community.

However, Additional Advocate General C.S. Pradeep and Government Counsel Namitha Mahesh refuted the claims, pointing out that the matter has remained unresolved for over a decade. They highlighted that riots linked to the issue had claimed 10 lives and led to 64 serious criminal cases.

Sharp rebuke from Court

The Bench rebuked DC Reddy and ACP Rajendra, questioning their leadership. “If you intend to merely continue the status quo order, then what is the point of your position? If maintaining law and order is a challenge for you in the Chief Minister’s own district, how will you handle issues in other districts?” the Court asked.

The Bench further added, “You are the head of a District with full Police support. Use your powers to settle the controversy and ensure order. Your role is not for mere enjoyment.”

In response, DC Reddy assured the Court of sincere efforts to resolve the matter. However, Advocate Pradeep warned that a peace meeting could put participants at risk of becoming targets, potentially triggering violence and harming both communities.

Despite the concerns, the Court ordered the DC to conduct the peace meeting immediately and submit a report by the next hearing on April 3.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, DC Reddy confirmed that the District Administration and Police would soon call for the meeting. “A bold decision will be taken, and the problem will be solved. We will report the proceedings to the High Court,” he said.