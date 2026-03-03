March 3, 2026

To inspire more farmers to take up sericulture; Experts hint at increase in demand for farmers, silk in future

Mysore/Mysuru: Reshme Krishi Mela-2026, themed ‘Advanced Technologies for Sustainable Sericulture,’ organised by Central Silk Board (CSB) – Central Sericulture Research and Training Institute (CSRTI), Mysuru, in coordination with Department of Sericulture, was inaugurated at Anugraha Convention Hall near Udbur on H.D. Kote Road this morning.

P. Girisha, Director (Finance), CSB, who inaugurated the Krishi Mela, highlighted the changing scenario, with new age farmers jumping into sericulture cultivation. However, on the flip side, there are farmers who have been venturing into cities and finding solace in landing jobs, at least as security guards.

To encourage more farmers to opt for sericulture farming, Girisha said, sericulture farming is still a profitable occupation, helping in improving farmers financial status. In the next 10 to 20 years, the farmers will be in great demand. Hence, the farmers should not desist from practicing agriculture related activities by incorporating natural farming method, he advised.

P. Girisha (third from right), Director (Finance), Central Silk Board (CSB), inaugurating the Reshme Krishi Mela-2026, at Anugraha Convention Hall near Udbur this morning as (from left) Dr. Y.T. Thimmaiah, Additional Director, Department of Sericulture, Dr. P. Deepa, Director, CSRTI, Mysuru, Dr. Giridhar Parvatham, Director, CFTRI, Dr. Dayananda, Scientist-D & Divisional Chief (DC) and B.S. Nanjundaswamy, Member, CSB, look on.

Lab to farmers

The researchers should take the findings near to the people, with the conferences acting like a bridge. At global level, silk has a greater demand and hence, the Centre has announced National Fibre scheme. One kg of silk cocoon is offered the rate of Rs. 900 to Rs. 1,000, which may go up further, with silk commanding more demand. If the sericulture cultivation still continues to exist, the wholesome credit goes to those farmers, who have been balancing sericulture cultivation along with cattle-rearing and other traditional farming methods.

Six new technologies

Dr. Y.T. Thimmaiah, Additional Director, Department of Sericulture, said that the laboratory related activities, researches and results should not be restricted to labs. So, five to six new technologies are being released during the Krishi Mela. The farmers should incorporate newer technologies in sericulture cultivation, he said.

More proposals

“The Department of Sericulture has been preparing a proposal to be submitted to the Central Silk Board, seeking a hike in financial assistance to be provided to farmers, from the present Rs. 200 crore to Rs. 430 crore. Additional proposal will be submitted seeking an increase in allocation of subsidies in the range of Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh, as the subsidy has been reduced now,” said Dr. Thimmaiah.

He highlighted the increase in sericulture cultivation in North Karnataka and the schemes being chalked out to address this regional imbalance, by encouraging more farmers.

Two projects by CFTRI

Dr. Giridhar Parvatham, Director, Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), said, in assistance with the Department of Sericulture, two projects have been taken up.

One project is, how to reuse left over cocoons by preparing fish food, biscuit and ingredient for other products. Another project is, how silkworm cocoons infected by pests can be used without harming the pests.

Felicitation

About 15 sericulture farmers from Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Malavalli, Bangalore Rural, Kanakapura, Kolar, Chitradurga and other districts were felicitated.

An exhibition including stalls promoting products like manure for growing mulberry plants, that is mainly used to feed silkworms, stalls to educate farmers on silk rearing, spray used for mulberry plants and several other products was organised at the premises.

Dr. P. Deepa, Director, CSRTI and others were present.