Lunar eclipse: Hill temple to re-open at 8.30 pm
News

Lunar eclipse: Hill temple to re-open at 8.30 pm

March 3, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: On account of Lunar eclipse, Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill will be closed for devotees from 2 pm to 8.30 pm today. However, temple will be re-opened for half-an- hour from 8.30 pm to 9 pm tonight.

According to the Hill temple Chief Priest Dr. Shashishekar Dixit, the temple will remain shut for devotees at its regular closing time of 2 pm.

However, it will not open at 3.30 pm as usual due to Lunar eclipse and will be re-opened for the day for the devotees after completion of all associated rituals at 8.30 pm (to 9 pm).

Pointing out that on account of Lunar eclipse, special pujas will be performed commencing from 3.30 pm, he said that Shuddhikarana (purification) will be held after the eclipse ends at about 6.45 pm. ‘

Later, after completion of all other eclipse associated rituals, the temple will be re-opened at 8.30 pm, the Chief Priest noted.

