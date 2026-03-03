Ensure no water crisis in summer: District Minister instructs officials

March 3, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: With the summer season round the corner, Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa directed the officials to ensure that there is no water crisis in any part of the district.

Presiding over a meeting of officials at the ZP Office here yesterday, Dr. Mahadevappa said that the Task Force at the District and Taluk-levels should take necessary measures for ensuring drinking water supply during summer. The Tahsildars should make a list of villages coming under their jurisdiction, that may face water shortage during summer, he noted.

Directing the officials to carry out an inspection of borewells drilled last year and functional borewells for checking their present condition, he said that officials should prepare a list of available private borewells.

“The officials should immediately report drinking water crisis, if any, in villages, to the Deputy Commissioner and ZP CEO. As there are chances of an outbreak of epidemic diseases during summer, the Medical Officers should come up with a concrete plan to check the spread of epidemic diseases in the district,” the Minister pointed out.

MLA Tanveer Sait said that officials should review the functioning of JJM (Jal Jeevan Mission) and MVS (Multi-Village Scheme) drinking water schemes. The officials should hold a meeting on tackling drinking water crisis that may erupt if there is drought in the future and send a proposal to the Government on the funds required, he noted.

CNNL Chief Engineer Mahesh said that there is enough water in KRS reservoir. As such, there will be no drinking water crisis till the end of June, even if there is shortfall of rains, he said adding that the district is expected to receive copious rainfall in the first week of May.

Urban Local bodies Planning Director Priyadarshini said that a proposal has been sent to the Government for providing 13 MLD of water from Kabini water project, in order to supply sufficient drinking water to all areas coming under Rammanahalli, Bogadi, Kadakola and Srirampura Town Panchayats.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, K.R. Nagar MLA D. Ravishankar and other officials were present.