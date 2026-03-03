Proposed stadium at KSIC Filature Factory land: Looms spin after five-day stir

March 3, 2026

Stadium plan to be shelved if it disrupts silk production, assures Mysuru District Minister

Mysore/Mysuru: Silk saree production at the famed Mysore Silk weaving unit of Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) on Manandavadi Road resumed this morning after coming to a complete halt on Feb. 26, with protesting employees returning to work.

The workers had struck work opposing the proposed construction of a stadium within the premises of the KSIC Filature Factory at T. Narasipur.

The Mysuru city weaving unit employs over 775 workers, apart from a few retired employees who continue to assist in production.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, a few employees said that their livelihoods depend entirely on silk spinning and weaving.

“We have no other alternative. Moreover, the State Government and Mysuru District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa have assured us that the heritage KSIC Filature Factory at T. Narasipur will not be closed under any circumstances. As such, we have resumed work,” they said.

Strike continues at T. Narasipur unit

While employees at the spinning section on Manandavadi Road have resumed duties, their counterparts at the T. Narasipur unit continued their protest and it entered its 11th consecutive day today, opposing the stadium proposal and raising concerns over its impact on silk production.

The development comes at a time when KSIC is witnessing a surge in demand for Mysore Silk sarees and a sharp rise in profits. Daily production has increased from 280 sarees to 400 over the past three years.

Saree prices have also risen by around 15 percent to keep pace with demand.

Official figures show that KSIC’s net profit has nearly tripled from Rs. 31.64 crore in 2021-22 to Rs. 96 crore in 2024-25. Despite the growth, demand continues to outstrip supply.

KSIC Managing Director Zehera Naseem said, the Corporation currently faces demand for nearly 600 additional sarees per day.

Minister’s assurance

The State Govt. has clarified that it has no plans to shut down or repurpose the KSIC silk reeling unit at T. Narasipur. Preserving the unit and strengthening silk production remain top priorities, according to District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa.

Responding to concerns over the proposed sports complex within the KSIC premises, the Minister said in Mysuru yesterday, that silk production would not be compromised. “How can we give up silk production to make space for a stadium? If construction is not possible at this site, alternative locations can be explored,” he said.

He added that discussions have been held with the Silk Minister, KSIC officials and workers. A site inspection and review meeting led by the District Administration concluded that even minor disruptions to the unit or its workforce should be avoided.

The Government has directed that the sports complex proposal be dropped if it interferes with KSIC operations, he added.