Waste burning below Varuna Canal aqueduct: Aqueduct pillars to get safety wall

March 3, 2026

CNNL officials inspect spot, initiate measures to prevent unauthorised entry

Mysore/Mysuru: The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) has finally initiated steps to safeguard the Varuna Canal aqueduct that runs over the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway near Old Kesare, following concerns over damage caused by waste burning beneath the structure.

Proposed measures include constructing a compound wall around the aqueduct, installing gates at entry and exit points and restricting unauthorised access to enhance public safety.

As an immediate step, a caution board stating “Disposing or burning of trash here is strictly prohibited. If found, action shall be taken against the violators” has been installed along the aqueduct today.

The move comes amid growing alarm over the open burning of heaps of waste and cables at the base of the aqueduct’s pillars, to extract copper. The intense heat generated by these fires has damaged portions of the structure.

Star of Mysore had highlighted this issue in its Feb. 16 report titled ‘Duct in Danger’ and again in its Feb. 26 report titled ‘Waste Burning Menace Continues… Aqueduct in Danger; Yet No Action!?’

Concern centres on a 1.8-km stretch supported by more than 10 pillars. Visible cracks have appeared in certain sections, with reinforcement rods exposed as concrete peels away. Residents had raised concerns that repeated fires beneath the elevated structure could weaken it over time.

A caution board being installed at the aqueduct pillar today.

Structurally sound: Officials

Following the reports, a team of CNNL officials, comprising Executive Engineer A.S. Bhaskar of the Varuna Canal Construction Division, Assistant Executive Engineer Shwetha and Junior Engineer Madhushree, inspected the site.

Bhaskar said that while minor surface damage has been noticed at pier No. 49, the aqueduct remains structurally sound. “We will prepare a detailed report for the Government outlining safety and security requirements,” he said.

Engineers clarified that the damage is confined to the outer surface layer and does not affect the structural integrity of the aqueduct. “There is no problem with the structure. Only the outer portion has been affected,” Bhaskar and Shwetha explained.

Jacketing reinforcement technique

Plans are underway to strengthen the affected section using jacketing, a reinforcement technique widely employed in Highway and metro infrastructure projects.

Officials also acknowledged the challenges in maintaining security around the aqueduct. During the kharif season, when water is released, residents often access the area, increasing the risk of misuse. To address this, fencing and controlled entry are being planned.

A comprehensive proposal, including inspection photographs and recommendations for immediate reinforcement and protective measures, is being prepared for submission to the Government, they added.

The Varuna Canal, stretching about 126 km, was constructed between 1987 and 2000. Its three major aqueducts, located at Belagola (Mandya), Siddalingapura (Mysuru-Bengaluru Road) and Gejjagalli (Mysuru-Nanjangud Road), carry 980 cusecs of water and play a vital role in irrigating nearly 80,000 acres of agricultural land.