Resident Doctors oppose salary cuts

November 11, 2021

Government pays only Rs. 35,000 of promised Rs. 50,000

Takes back COVID allowance with two-month deductions

Mysore/Mysuru: After raising their voice against the Government that is not releasing their salaries and incentives despite putting in long hours of service under risky conditions, Resident Doctors, attached to Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), began their indefinite protest on the same issue this morning.

All work except emergencies were boycotted by over 600 Resident Doctors. It is for the second time that the Doctors are protesting against denial of salaries and allowances. On Sept. 20, they had staged similar protests in front of the K.R. Hospital.

“This time, the strike will be indefinite and we are fed up with the Government’s attitude. They needed us when COVID was at its peak but now they are denying the promised salaries. No one has the right to deny what is due to us,” Dr. Vijay Kumar, President of Resident Doctors Association told Star of Mysore.

Resident Doctors (Post-Graduate students) are demanding that the Government must pay COVID allowance of Rs. 60,000 as promised. Instead of paying the promised amount, the Government has paid only Rs. 30,000. Also, the salaries for September have been paid two days back and Rs. 15,000 has been deducted out of the actual salary (stipend) of Rs. 50,000.

This apart, they have demanded the payment of Rs. 5,000 stipend due for the month of July for second year PGs. Dr. Vijay Kumar said that as per the Government policy, Rs. 50,000 has to be paid every month. “They paid us properly without any deductions in June, July and August. September salary came two days back with a deduction of Rs. 15,000 and we are told that they will deduct Rs. 15,000 in October salary and we are not sure of when the October salary will come,” he said.

“If the Government is deducting Rs. 15,000 each for September and October, it is actually taking back the COVID allowance of Rs. 30,000 that was paid to us out of the promised Rs. 60,000,” he said and added that the MMC&RI was denying their basic right.

Accusing the MMC&RI authorities of insensitivity, the striking doctors said that the Government order clearly says that Rs. 50,000 has to be paid as salary and Rs. 60,000 must be paid as COVID allowance. “The MMC&RI is asking us to withdraw the strike and are citing shortage of funds. Also, we have not got any written assurance from the Director that the salaries will be paid. We will not report to work unless this is sorted out,” Dr. Vijay Kumar added.