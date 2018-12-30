Residents complain of illegal activities near Vijayanagar water tank

Mysuru: Accusing the authorities of turning a blind eye to illegal activities going on in the vicinity of Vijayanagar water tank, the residents have complained that they have lost peace due to such activities.

Addressing a press meet here on Friday, Krishnappa, one of the aggrieved residents, said that several spots in the vicinity of Vijayanagar water tank has become centres of illegal activities, especially during night. As such, women, children and the elderly citizens were finding it difficult to pass through safely, he said.

Continuing, he said that many unauthorised petty shops selling tea, cigarettes etc., and non-veg food vending have sprang up on Vijayanagar 1st Main Road, and added that these unauthorised shops were threatening the peace of nearby residents.

Alleging that these shops are being misused by anti-social elements and other miscreants, Krishnappa said that many representations made to the City Corporation and the City Police Commissioner seeking action in this regard, have gone in vain.

Urging the authorities, the District Minister and the Deputy Commissioner to initiate measures for ending the menace, he warned that Vijayanagar residents would be forced to launch an agitation.

Nandeesh Kumar, Shivanna, Dr. Geetha Ganapathy and others were present at the press meet.

