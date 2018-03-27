Residents protest against sewage flow into rejuvenated Thippayyanakere

Mysuru: Thippayyanakere near Lalithadripura that was rejuvenated recently is back in news. And this time, it is because of gallons of sewage water flowing into the lake day in and day out. Yesterday, a group of residents living in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar and surrounding areas staged a protest near Nadanahalli Gate against the lake pollution and demanded the authorities to immediately block the sewage flow.

Thippayyanakere, situated adjacent to Ring Road in Lalithadripura, was recently rejuvenated by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Mysuru and District Administration under “Project Mysuru Water Positive by 2021.” The rejuvenation of the 10-acre lake was funded by Automotive Axles Ltd. under its CSR initiatives.

The rejuvenation of lake included prevention of sewage flow, de-silting, erecting of fences to give it a clear identity, removal of encroachments, planting of ornamental plants, gardens and laying of sitting and walking areas.

“Every day gallons of sewage water flow into the lake from Police Layout, Giridharshini Layout, Alanahalli Layout and surrounding areas. There are over 900 houses in the said areas and sewage flows relentlessly and the lake has turned smelly. We cannot walk near the lake and with the arrival of summer, there are chances of diseases being spread,” Manukumar of Samana Manaskara Vedike, that is leading the agitation, told Star of Mysore.

“The water tables in the surrounding areas like Lalithadripura, Alanahalli and Nadanahalli have depleted by almost 300 feet and many of the borewells have gone defunct in Alanahalli area. The lake is the only water source for us,” he added.

Vedike Hon. President Thomas and President Jayapal said that they were forced to stage a protest as their appeals were not considered. “We have given our representations to the Government and local authorities. If the administration does not respond, we will be forced to boycott the elections,” they threatened.