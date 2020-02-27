Retaining wall atop Chamundi Hill ready

February 27, 2020

Land had caved in near Nandi Statue in October 2019

District Minister V. Somanna to inspect works tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: The Public Works Department (PWD) has completed the construction of the retaining wall at the portion of caved in land between View Point and Nandi Statue atop the Chamundi Hill. The portion had collapsed due to incessant rains in October last.

Works have been completed a fortnight back and tomorrow, District Minister V. Somanna, will inspect the same at 10.30 am.

The work had been undertaken at a cost of Rs. 49 lakh and no tenders were called for the work as it fell under “emergency works” category. The retaining wall is 35-metre wide and 6-metre high and covers all portion of the land that had caved in.

The landslide was measured as 50 ft. in length and 22 ft. deep. A 10-feet concrete base was set up to withstand the weight of the retaining wall and contractor Prashanth used Raft Concrete Technology with concrete and iron roads for stability.

Also, the works have been carried out to ensure that storm water does not stagnate at the place and arrangements have been made for the water to flow smoothly. The road on top of the retaining wall has been reconstructed and newly asphalted.

As the works were being undertaken, the authorities had blocked the stretch from View Point to Nandi Statue for vehicular traffic and the vehicles were asked to take the alternative route. Usually, vehicles from Nandi Statue take the Uthanahalli Road to reach the city but now as summer is fast approaching, the Forest Department, under whose jurisdiction the Chamundi Hill and its forest comes, has closed Uthanahalli Road.

DCF Dr. K.C. Prashanth Kumar told Star of Mysore that every year during summer they close the road as the stretch is prone to forest fire. People in vehicles throw lit cigarette butts and beedis by the side of the road and this is a major cause of concern as it spreads fire. Also, there have been cases in the past where miscreants have set fire to dry bushes, he added, justifying the Department’s move to close Uthanahalli Road.

Even the Police have laid barricades to prevent traffic from Nandi Statue. People can take the newly-laid road but while coming back, they have to take the Tavarekatte Road to reach the city. Police said that the barricades have been placed to avoid traffic jams between View Point and Nandi Statue.

Sources from Siddhartha Traffic Police that has jurisdiction over the roads said that at present, road works are under progress on Tavarekatte Junction (Arch Gate) to Nandi and as such, vehicles face a little inconvenience to move on the stretch. “The PWD will complete the works on this stretch in a couple of days and vehicles can reach Nandi through the new road and return to city through Tavarekatte Road,” Police said.

