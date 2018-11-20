Revival of KRS
Our PM Modi’s Mysuru visit had a promise to convert Mysuru into Paris but now the State Government wants Disneyland (housed in Paris) style amusement park to come to Mysuru. So a bit of Paris in Mysuru. A perfect harmony between the Centre and the State.

The efforts of Tourism Minister and the State Government must be lauded as this is a progressive plan; timely and well-executed project will bring in more and more tourists to our city.

At present, KRS Dam and Brindavan Gardens are lagging behind in keeping pace with other global tourist destinations. A revived KRS Park will definitely attract people from different parts of the country as well as from abroad and also increase their stay in Mysuru benefiting the people of our city.

– Goutam T. Salecha, Mysuru, 15.11.2018

November 20, 2018

  1. Nagarika says:
    November 21, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Unfortunately all politicians, including Modi, are given to making grandiose promises which they know they cannot deliver.

    Before Modi making Mysuru into Paris, former Karnataka CM S.M. Krishna promised(!) to make Bengaluru into another Singapore! Now the current CM wants to turn KRS into Disney Land! In reality, most citizens have modest desire to see the proper upkeep of existing tourist spots and access to them.

    Why would Mysoreans want to see their beloved Brindavan Gardens turned into a poor imitation of Disney Land? Are they not proud of their heritage?

