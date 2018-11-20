Revival of KRS

Sir,

Our PM Modi’s Mysuru visit had a promise to convert Mysuru into Paris but now the State Government wants Disneyland (housed in Paris) style amusement park to come to Mysuru. So a bit of Paris in Mysuru. A perfect harmony between the Centre and the State.

The efforts of Tourism Minister and the State Government must be lauded as this is a progressive plan; timely and well-executed project will bring in more and more tourists to our city.

At present, KRS Dam and Brindavan Gardens are lagging behind in keeping pace with other global tourist destinations. A revived KRS Park will definitely attract people from different parts of the country as well as from abroad and also increase their stay in Mysuru benefiting the people of our city.

– Goutam T. Salecha, Mysuru, 15.11.2018

