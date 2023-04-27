Right to Vote: DC, Officials ride bikes to create awareness

April 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A bike rally was taken out to create awareness on voting, under the joint auspices of District Administration, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and District SVEEP Committee, on various thoroughfares of the city yesterday.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K.M. Gayathri flagged off the bike rally, from the premises of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at Mysore Palace North Gate.

DC Dr. Rajendra also rode a two-wheeler in the bike rally that passed through K.R. Circle, Ballal Circle, NIE College junction, Ashokapuram, Sterling Theatre, Visveshwaranagar, Vidyaranyapuram, Kanakagiri, JSS Hospital, M.G. Road, Ittigegud, Mahadevapura Double Road, Fountain Circle, Railway Station Circle and Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle), before ending at DC’s Office premises. The District-level Officers and staff carried various placards to create awareness on voting throughout the rally.

General Observer Yashu Rustagi, Expenditure Observer Preetam Kumar H. Turerao, Election Officer Kusuma Kumari, Tahsildar Kunzhi Ahmed and Executive Officer M. Ganganna were present.

At Jayapura Hobli

Similarly, bike rally was taken out under Mysuru Taluk Panchayat and District SVEEP Committee at the villages in Jayapura Hobli.

Bike rally being taken out at one of the villages in Jayapura Hobli.

The rally, led by Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer H.D. Girish, passed through the villages coming under various Gram Panchayat limits — Udbur, Doora, Marballi, Harohalli, Jayapura, Dhangalli, Gopalapura and Beerihundi.

Pamphlets were distributed and announcement was made on compulsory voting throughout the rally.

TP Executive Officer Girish said “Everybody should vote without fail on May 10 and exercise the right granted under the Constitution with conscience, without coming under any influence. More priority is given for basic amenities like drinking water and toilet at Polling Stations.”

Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Ravikumar, Jyoti, Kullegowda, Basavanna, Narahari, D.C. Shivanna, Ramdas, Kumar, Anand and others participated in the rally.