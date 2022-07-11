Rise in road accidents: Wake up Traffic Cops
July 11, 2022

I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards the increasing number of accidents on the roads in our city. Not a single day passes when we do not read in the newspapers or watch on televisions about the countless number of accidents taking place every day.

It all brings to light the glaring fact that either the vehicle owners are minors, or rash drivers or are in intoxicated state, etc. With little to no regard for law, they disobey traffic rules and are often found talking on cell phones which can cause distraction and lead to accidents.

Be it humans or animals, all lives are precious. The Traffic Police need to deal with the offenders promptly and strictly. Stringent traffic rules should be enforced and penalties should be levied so as to act as deterrents (restraint).

– Chandana M. Grace, Bogadi, 8.7.2022

  1. Ajay says:
    July 12, 2022 at 9:39 am

    Strongly agree with the view from Chandana M Grace
    Speaking on mobile while riding/driving, wrong-way riding/driving, signal jumping, haphazard riding is becoming common and the people who are breaking traffic laws pose as if no one would dare to ask them and they can do away however they want. High time Police swing into action

  2. Chamanlal Maneklal Ghia says:
    July 12, 2022 at 12:35 pm

    Accidents on the road, accidents involving trains, flood removing masses of people etc.. is the nature punishing Indians for breeding so much , so that thousands of them emigrate to cause problems in other countries too.
    There has to be massive reduction of this population of India which has overtaken Chinse population.

