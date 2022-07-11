Rise in road accidents: Wake up Traffic Cops

July 11, 2022

Sir,

I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards the increasing number of accidents on the roads in our city. Not a single day passes when we do not read in the newspapers or watch on televisions about the countless number of accidents taking place every day.

It all brings to light the glaring fact that either the vehicle owners are minors, or rash drivers or are in intoxicated state, etc. With little to no regard for law, they disobey traffic rules and are often found talking on cell phones which can cause distraction and lead to accidents.

Be it humans or animals, all lives are precious. The Traffic Police need to deal with the offenders promptly and strictly. Stringent traffic rules should be enforced and penalties should be levied so as to act as deterrents (restraint).

– Chandana M. Grace, Bogadi, 8.7.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]