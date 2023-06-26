Rise in serial car tyre thieving across city

June 26, 2023

University Layout – June 17 (2 cases)

Vijayanagar IV Stage – June 19

Alanahalli – June 23

Mysore/Mysuru: The increasing trend of thefts involving alloy wheel discs and branded tyres is a growing concern in Mysuru city. With the majority of modern cars equipped with lightweight alloy wheel discs, designed to enhance the aesthetic appeal of vehicles, these valuable and eye-catching components have become the latest targets for thieves.

Instances of thefts have seen a significant surge particularly when the cars are parked in open spaces or outside houses. Unfortunately, due to the lack of space within residential compounds, many vehicle owners are compelled to park their cars outside, making them vulnerable targets for thieves.

Four cases of car wheel thefts have been reported in the city over the last one week. One case occurred on the night of June 23 at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Nagar where all the tyres and wheels of a KIA car were stolen. The incident occurred at the house of Kuberaswamy, a resident of Tirumala Public School Road, House No. 1821.

Soon after the report of this theft was published in Star of Mysore on June 24 — “Thieves steal all four wheels from parked car” — several readers called up this office to report similar thefts in their areas. While two cases of wheel thefts have been reported at the Kuvempunagar Police Station, one case has been registered at Vijayanagar Police Station.

Retired Professor targeted

Kamala, a retired professor (name changed to maintain confidentiality) told SOM that she had parked her Swift Dzire VXi in front of her house in University Layout, Lingambudhipalya in Srirampura, “On the intervening night of Friday, June 16 and Saturday June 17, at approximately 2.15 am, all four mag-wheels of my car were stolen. The shocking realisation came when morning walkers alerted me and informed me of the unfortunate event,” she said.

“The thieves utilised cement bricks from a nearby stone bench to carry out the theft. Sadly, another brand-new Maruti Baleno belonging to my neighbour Kavitha (name changed), a software engineer, was also targeted using the same modus operandi. We immediately contacted the Kuvempunagar Police for on-site inspection, and an FIR was lodged,” she said.

Financial burden, mental stress

The retired professor has submitted insurance papers to the company. “The replacement of all four wheels will cost Rs. 64,000, and I had to install new wheels to make the car operational. As a retired individual, the financial burden is significant and also, I am going through a lot of stress following the theft,” she revealed.

“Due to the type of insurance, I had purchased online, I may not receive full coverage. Unfortunately, the process of receiving the insurance payout or even finding replacement tyres is quite lengthy and uncertain,” she said. Another victim Kavitha has spent more than a lakh to get her car moving and moreover the couple is newly married and this is a lot of a financial burden, she added.

According to the victims, the University Layout is located right on the R.T. Nagar Ring Road, which may have made it easier for the thieves to carry out their robbery. From the CCTV footage obtained from a neighbour, it is evident that the thieves used a Maruti Swift car to transport all eight tyres in two separate trips.

Wheel theft in Vijayanagar

In his complaint to the Vijayanagar Police, Sinoj Kumar, a resident of Vijayanagar Fourth Stage has stated that two alloy (rear) wheels of his Mahindra XUV-300 (KA-09-MG-9610) were stolen on the night of June 19. He had parked the SUV in an open space in front of his house.

Sinoj Kumar observed the theft on July 20 at 5 am, when he wanted to take out his car to go to Bengaluru as he is a working professional in the State Capital. Vijayanagar Police have registered a case.

Victims said that this worrisome trend highlights the urgent need for enhanced Police night beat and security measures to safeguard vehicles and their valuable components. According to the Kuvempunagar Police, one organised gang is suspected to carry out such wheel thefts. “We have got definite clues and we are in hot pursuit of the thieves. They will be nabbed soon. We will increase patrolling in PCR vehicles and also on 112 emergency response vehicles,” said the Police.