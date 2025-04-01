Rising summer heat, spiralling costs, taxes

April 1, 2025

Residents cry foul and protest against financial burden this fiscal year

Bengaluru: With rising summer temperatures and no relief from rains, the residents of Karnataka are already facing a tough start to the new financial year.

As of April 1 (today), the State has witnessed a surge in living costs, with hikes in milk prices, electricity charges, property tax rates, toll fees, stamp fees, commercial vehicle cess, lifetime tax on e-vehicles and taxes coming into effect.

The Rs. 4 per litre hike in milk prices is set to drive up the cost of milk-based products like coffee, tea and badam milk at hotels and restaurants. Coupled with increased expenses for daily essentials, this financial burden is weighing heavily on the common man.

With just a few weeks left for the Congress Government, led by Siddaramaiah, to complete two years in power, these price hikes are being seen as a major blow to the public.

Electricity charges have gone up, with fixed charges increasing by Rs. 25 for 2025-26, followed by further hikes of Rs. 5 in 2026-27 and Rs. 10 in 2027-28. Consumers will now have to pay Rs. 0.36 more per unit of electricity, as the Government allocates funds to provide pensions and gratuities to Energy Department employees.

While Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has reduced energy charges by 10 paise per unit, the hike in fixed charges will significantly increase monthly power bills.

Toll charges

Adding to the financial strain, toll charges have been increased at more than 60 toll plazas across Karnataka, including on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway.

The minimum toll hike is Rs. 5, which will push up transportation costs and, in turn, affect the prices of vegetables, fruits and flowers. According to an NHAI official, these toll revisions are linked to the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation under the National Highways Fee Rules and are part of an annual nationwide revision to align with inflationary trends. The burden does not end there, as State and Union budget tax hikes have also come into effect.

Stamp fee, registration

Registration and stamp fees have seen a significant hike, increasing from Rs. 50 to Rs. 500, while the minimum stamp paper fee has risen from Rs. 20 to Rs.100.

The Government has also introduced an additional cess on newly registered commercial vehicles, including taxis, buses, and auto-rickshaws, along with a lifetime tax on electric vehicles priced above Rs. 25 lakh.

Commercial vehicle operators have already indicated that these increased costs will be passed on directly to consumers. With price hikes hitting multiple sectors at once, Karnataka residents are now bracing for a financially challenging year ahead.