Ritualistic Janmashtami held at ISKCON Mysuru

August 25, 2019

Mysuru: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) celebrated Sri Krishna Janmashtami festival in great fervour last night at its centre in Jayanagar here.

Elaborate arrangements were made for the celebration which began in the morning with Sringara Aarati at 7.30 am. The traditional ‘Phool Bungalow’ concept, very much followed in North India, was the theme chosen for this year’s celebration and the devotees witnessed the deities and the temple hall bedecked with flowers. An elaborate abhisheka was performed to the Utsava deities of Sri Krishna Balarama at 10.30 pm.

Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Udupi Pejawar Mutt participated in the festival celebration and performed the Maha Mangala Aarati at midnight to Sri Krishna Balarama. Gracing the occasion, Swamiji said, “Lord Krishna appears and performs various humanlike activities to teach the human society on how one should conduct his duties in perfect God consciousness.”

He also said, “Earth has a gravitation of pulling everything down. But Lord Krishna has a special gravitation of lifting everyone up and taking them to His eternal abode. Hence, the Supreme Lord is called with the name ‘Krishna’ meaning ‘one who attracts everyone.’ Swamiji further said that ‘Nava Brindavan Dham’ cultural centre being built in the Hoysala style architecture at the temple premises would be a great benediction for the Mysureans since it teaches the sacred values of life, as mentioned in our epics of Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bhagavad Gita and Shrimad Bhagavatam, which are very much needed for the human society at present”.

More than 25,000 devotees visited the temple and sought blessings of Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami.

