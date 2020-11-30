River rafting to resume at Dubare
November 30, 2020

Madikeri: In a move that could bring cheers to river rafting enthusiasts, Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has permitted resumption of river rafting at Dubare near Kushalnagar.

The DC who chaired a meeting of River Rafting Management and Monitoring Committee at her office here recently, said that river rafting at Dubare will be allowed just like last year.Highlighting the precautionary and safety measures to be taken, Annies Kanmani Joy directed the officials to ensure that  river rafting operators have the necessary boat fitness certificate and insurance. Stressing on the need for following  COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of face mask and thermal screening at Dubare, she said that a boat should not carry more than 6 persons at a time.

Dubare Inn representative Rathish said that fitness certificate on the condition of boats and licence have been obtained.

Deputy Director of Tourism Eshwar Kumar Khandu and Assistant Director Raghavendra gave some tips on safe river rafting.

ZP Planning Director Srikantamurthy, DySP Dinesh Kumar, Fire and Emergency Services officer P.Chandan and other officials were present.

