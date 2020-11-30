CESC Helpline 1912 out of order

November 30, 2020

Now, make complaints on WhatsApp number 94489-94999

Mysore/Mysuru: As the toll free electricity Helpline 1912 is out of order due to technical issue, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has provided the consumers alternate numbers to register their complaints, if any.

The consumers can register their complaints by calling Mob: 94489-94888 or 94489-94999. They can also send an sms with the word ‘CESC’ to 56263 and 92205-92205 or through WhatsApp number 94489-94999 or online via website www.cescmysorepgrs.com., email: ceschelpline.gmail.com.

The list of service station and officers’ mobile numbers is also available at cesc website www.cescmysore.org/contact-us.

Once the 1912 technical issue is resolved, the same would be notified to the consumers, according to a press release.