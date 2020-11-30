CESC Helpline 1912 out of order
News

CESC Helpline 1912 out of order

November 30, 2020

Now, make complaints on WhatsApp number 94489-94999

Mysore/Mysuru: As the toll free electricity Helpline 1912 is out of order due to technical issue, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has provided the consumers alternate numbers to register their complaints, if any.

The consumers can register their complaints by calling Mob: 94489-94888 or 94489-94999. They can also send an sms with the word ‘CESC’ to 56263 and 92205-92205 or through WhatsApp number 94489-94999 or online via website www.cescmysorepgrs.com., email: ceschelpline.gmail.com.

The list of service station and officers’ mobile numbers is also available at cesc website www.cescmysore.org/contact-us.

Once the 1912 technical issue is resolved, the same would be notified to the consumers, according to a press release.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching