RMP Scientist missing under mysterious circumstances
News

RMP Scientist missing under mysterious circumstances

October 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A 26-year-old Scientist, working at Rare Material Project (RMP), a unit of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), in city, has reportedly gone missing under mysterious circumstances from Oct. 6. A missing complaint has been lodged at Yelwal Police Station by RMP Administrative Officer T.K. Bose.

The missing Scientist is Abhishek Reddy Gulla, who was working as a Scientific Officer.

According to the complaint, Abhishek had remained absent to work from Sept. 17 and when the Research Centre contacted him on his mobile phone, he (Abhishek) had told them that he would report to work on Oct. 6 but did not.

Based on the information provided by Abhishek’s colleague Shubam Niranjan Patil and neighbours that the house of the young Scientist at New Janata Colony in Yelwal was not locked and even his Honda Activa scooter (KA-09-JA-0013) not found, a few officials of the Research Centre visited Abhishek’s house and found the house open, the complaint stated and added that information about Abhishek going missing has been given to the house owner and the Scientist’s relatives.

Yelwal Police, who have registered a case, has urged those having any information about the young Scientist to contact Yelwal Police on Ph: 0821-2402222 or the Police Control Room on 0821-2444800.

The young Scientist, working at an important organisation, going missing under mysterious circumstances, has given rise to many doubts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching