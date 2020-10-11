RMP Scientist missing under mysterious circumstances

October 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A 26-year-old Scientist, working at Rare Material Project (RMP), a unit of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), in city, has reportedly gone missing under mysterious circumstances from Oct. 6. A missing complaint has been lodged at Yelwal Police Station by RMP Administrative Officer T.K. Bose.

The missing Scientist is Abhishek Reddy Gulla, who was working as a Scientific Officer.

According to the complaint, Abhishek had remained absent to work from Sept. 17 and when the Research Centre contacted him on his mobile phone, he (Abhishek) had told them that he would report to work on Oct. 6 but did not.

Based on the information provided by Abhishek’s colleague Shubam Niranjan Patil and neighbours that the house of the young Scientist at New Janata Colony in Yelwal was not locked and even his Honda Activa scooter (KA-09-JA-0013) not found, a few officials of the Research Centre visited Abhishek’s house and found the house open, the complaint stated and added that information about Abhishek going missing has been given to the house owner and the Scientist’s relatives.

Yelwal Police, who have registered a case, has urged those having any information about the young Scientist to contact Yelwal Police on Ph: 0821-2402222 or the Police Control Room on 0821-2444800.

The young Scientist, working at an important organisation, going missing under mysterious circumstances, has given rise to many doubts.