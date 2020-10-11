DC Rohini briefs CM on safety during Dasara
October 11, 2020

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa held discussion with Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri here this morning about precautionary measures to be taken to check the spreading of COVID-19 during ten-day Dasara festival which will begin from Oct. 17.

The DC briefed the CM about the steps taken by District Administration such as ramping up testing, additional beds at K.R. Hospital and arranging oxygenated beds in designated COVID Hospitals.

Yediyurappa is learnt to have directed Rohini to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines in city and district during Dasara.

Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar, Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, Health Department Addl. Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar, Health Department Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Tourism Department Principal Secretary T.K. Anil Kumar were present.

