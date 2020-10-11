ATM Heist at Vijayanagar: Two inter-State robbers arrested, Rs. 2.5 lakh cash recovered

October 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Vijayanagar Police have arrested two inter-State robbers at Haryana, who had stolen cash from an ATM kiosk in Vijayanagar Police limits on Sept. 17 night and have recovered Rs. 2.5 lakh from them.

The arrested are 30-year-old Anees of Mehluk village in Palwal district and 22-year-old Barkath of Guraksar village, also at Palwal district in Haryana State.

The accused on Sept. 17 night had broke open the ATM machine of HDFC Bank located in front of Rane Madras factory in Vijayanagar Police limits using a gas cutter and had stolen Rs. 12,81,600 from the machine. A case was registered at Vijayanagar Police Station in this regard.

A Special Police Team was formed to nab the accused and based on technical skill, the Special Police Team came to know that the accused were in Haryana State following which the Special Team left for Haryana and nabbed both the accused and have brought them to Mysuru.

Out of Rs. 12,81,600 stolen cash, the accused had deposited Rs. 1 lakh in their Bank accounts and had kept Rs. 1.5 lakh with them which were recovered by the Police and have seized the gas cutter, gas cylinder and other equipment used for the crime. During interrogation, Cops came to know that the major portion of stolen cash is with other accused, who have gone absconding and have launched a hunt to nab them.

DCPs Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda and M.S. Geetha Prasanna, ACPs Mariyappa and Shivashankar supervised Vijayanagar Inspector H.N. Balakrishna, Sub-Inspectors Ramesh and Indramma, Metagalli Inspector Mallesh, Devaraja Sub-Inspector Raju and NR Sub-Division’s Special Investigation Unit’s Officer and staff — Sub-Inspectors Nagaraj Nayak, Kiran and Anil Kumar, ASI Anil K. Shankapal, staff Kantha M. Lingarajappa, Ramesh, D.S. Suresh, Hanumatha Kalleda, Gowrishankar and Technical Division Inspector Lolakshi and staff Gurudevaradhya, Manjunath, Shyam and Kumar, Vijayanagar Police Station staff Muralidhar, Swamaaradhya, Srinivasamurthy, Prakash, Annappa Devadiga, Tilak Kumar, Umesh, Harish and Nandish, took part in the nabbing and recovery operation, according to the press release from the Office of the City Police Commissioner, Mysuru.