Roads in city to get facelift by March 2022

December 20, 2021

Tenders called from today for road repairs in all 65 Wards

Mysore/Mysuru: Travel on pothole-free roads in and around the city from March 2022. Now that the rains have stopped, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has called tenders to repair roads in all the 65 Wards and all the works are likely to be completed by February-March 2022.

The MCC has called tenders for road works including pothole-filling and laying of new roads in all the Wards for the first time as almost all the roads have been damaged due to rains and lack of repairs. Even for this year’s Dasara, road works were not taken up as grants did not come by. Only minor works were undertaken and that too were washed away due to incessant rains.

The shoddy works undertaken by the contractors came in for intense criticism in social media questioning the accountability of the MCC. Now road works worth Rs. 7.5 crore has been called and the funds will be released by the Civic Body under its own ready grants.

The tender process is open from today (Dec. 20) and Jan. 5, 2022 has been fixed as the last day to submit the tenders with the prescribed Earnest Money Deposit and the tenders will be opened on Jan. 6, 2022.

MCC Superintending Engineer Mahesh told Star of Mysore that the roads are so bad that the MCC decided to call for tenders in all the 65 Wards and this is being done for the first time. Earlier, tenders would be called on a need basis. Major works include pothole-filling, drainage clearing, building retaining walls and deck slab works. Roads in four Wards will be re-laid and special grants have been reserved for that, he added.

Once the tenders are finalised, work orders would be issued from Jan. 15 and contractors will be given two-month time to finish works. All the potholes will be filled and the roads will turn motorable by February-March 2022, Mahesh added.