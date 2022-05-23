Roads re-asphalted but soil debris on either side block rain water

Sir,
Many roads are being re-asphalted but the contractors concerned have not cleared the soil heaps on either sides to allow free flow of rain water into the road side drains. This is resulting in stagnation of rain water on the asphalted road.
Standing water damages the asphalted road resulting in potholes. As it is, the rain water at many places has damaged new as well as old roads which were in good condition.
I request the authorities to engage men or JCB to check for stagnant water on road and make way for this water to enter road side drain by excavating cross drain wherever required.
I also request the Engineers to make provision for debris clearance in road asphalting estimates to execute work properly.
– HKN Raju, Vijayanagar, 15.5.2022
The Same issue of soil debris on either side of the road can be seen on Valmiki road near maharani college up till adi pampa road junction as it falls from the mud foothpath on one side, especially during rains.MCC should send a tractor and men with Indian spades and head pan to clear the soil and also to remove mud from the duct (most are filled with mud) which drains the water from the main road to the side ditch. Also if possible lay a wide paved footpath on the CFTRI side so that the 1000’s college girls can walk on the footpath on either side of the road as there is a footpath only on one side of the road.