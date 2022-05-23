Roads re-asphalted but soil debris on either side block rain water

May 23, 2022

Sir,

Many roads are being re-asphalted but the contractors concerned have not cleared the soil heaps on either sides to allow free flow of rain water into the road side drains. This is resulting in stagnation of rain water on the asphalted road.

Standing water damages the asphalted road resulting in potholes. As it is, the rain water at many places has damaged new as well as old roads which were in good condition.

I request the authorities to engage men or JCB to check for stagnant water on road and make way for this water to enter road side drain by excavating cross drain wherever required.

I also request the Engineers to make provision for debris clearance in road asphalting estimates to execute work properly.

– HKN Raju, Vijayanagar, 15.5.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]