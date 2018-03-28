Rohini Sindhuri to continue as Hassan Deputy Commissioner

Bengaluru: IAS Officer Rohini Sindhuri Dasari will continue as Hassan Deputy Commissioner (DC) as the Karnataka Hih Court yesterday ordered maintaining status quo till the matter was decided afresh by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), in accordance with the law.

The counsels of both Rohini as well as the State have been asked to appear before CAT on April 2. A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice B.M. Shyam Prasad issued this direction after setting aside the CAT order dated Mar. 21, 2018.

In its order passed after hearing her petition challenging the transfer, the CAT had directed Rohini to submit the ‘appeal’ to the Chief Secretary on or before Mar.26. Therefore, Rohini filed a writ petition before the High Court against the CAT order on the ground that the Tribunal’s direction is against the principle of natural justice as she was asked to submit an appeal to the Chief Secretary, who passed the transfer order at the behest of Chief Minister heeding to the political pressure by the local leaders as she cracked down on the mining mafia in Hassan district.

Tribunal’s direction is virtually pushing her towards the wall, claimed Rohini, who challenged her premature transfer order. While restoring Rohini’s Original Application (OA) before the CAT, the High Court observed that it appeared that the Tribunal had not gone into the process of adjudication. Hence, Rohini’s writ petition is allowed to the extent indicated in the order. Until final disposal of OA, status quo shall be maintained, the Court said.

Randeep awaits order

Meanwhile, former Mysuru DC D. Randeep’s wait for a new posting has just got longer. Randeep served as the Mysuru DC for over 18 months and was transferred to Hassan. He is staying put in Mysuru though he handed over charge to his successor K.B. Sivakumar on Mar. 12.

On Mar. 7, the government had transferred 12 IAS Officers including Randeep and Rohini. While he handed over charge on Mar. 8 and headed towards Hassan, Randeep learnt of the State government’s submission before the CAT following a petition that it will not disturb Rohini till Mar. 13.

Subsequently, Randeep resumed charge as Mysuru DC as the CM was touring the district. After he handed over charge on Mar. 12, Randeep wrote to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) seeking clarity.

Sources said since the CAT order mentions that Randeep is the official without posting, the DPAR allowed the status quo allowing him to stay back in Mysuru. As there is no change in the status quo with the HC on Tuesday directing the CAT to hear the case again, Randeep will continue to stay put in the city.

Hearing Rohini’s case yesterday, the High Court observed, “Today’s order will not be of any impediment in the official respondents taking appropriate decision as regards the posting of Randeep who may be posted to any other post at any other place, subject to decision of the Original Application. If so considered appropriate, until then, he shall continue as ‘awaiting posting order’ in Mysuru.”