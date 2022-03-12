Ropeway to Chamundi Hill: A costly toy?

March 12, 2022

Sir,

This has reference to the article on ropeway by Bhamy V. Shenoy in Star of Mysore dated Mar. 9.

The article clearly, elaborately, pointwise, describes the needlessness of a costly project called the ropeway.

The format of the article, basic question and answer type, makes it crystal clear to anyone, why it is foolish to install an ugly contraption amidst beautiful green surroundings. It is basic to undertake a need survey in order to formulate a problem statement, many solutions to which will be synthesised to design a viable and cost-effective working system to solve any major issue affecting the public.

It appears no such survey has been conducted and the fanciful ropeway is just a ‘costly toy’ conceived by some neta at the cost of taxpayers’ expense. If indeed the netas want to attract tourists with something new in the form of a ropeway, they can construct a small working model to be viewed by those interested in something new, just on the lines of Rail Museum at the same venue which also enhances the attraction to the museum.

Hope better sense will prevail on those who are bent upon vandalising the serene and delicate Hill surroundings.

– Prof. B.S. Shankara (retd.), Mysuru, 10.3.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]