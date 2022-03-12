Ropeway to Chamundi Hill: A costly toy?

Sir,
This has reference to the article on ropeway by Bhamy V. Shenoy in Star of Mysore dated Mar. 9.
The article clearly, elaborately, pointwise, describes the needlessness of a costly project called the ropeway.
The format of the article, basic question and answer type, makes it crystal clear to anyone, why it is foolish to install an ugly contraption amidst beautiful green surroundings. It is basic to undertake a need survey in order to formulate a problem statement, many solutions to which will be synthesised to design a viable and cost-effective working system to solve any major issue affecting the public.
It appears no such survey has been conducted and the fanciful ropeway is just a ‘costly toy’ conceived by some neta at the cost of taxpayers’ expense. If indeed the netas want to attract tourists with something new in the form of a ropeway, they can construct a small working model to be viewed by those interested in something new, just on the lines of Rail Museum at the same venue which also enhances the attraction to the museum.
Hope better sense will prevail on those who are bent upon vandalising the serene and delicate Hill surroundings.
– Prof. B.S. Shankara (retd.), Mysuru, 10.3.2022
Fail to understand why Mysore people are always conservative and do not want any development by writing such useless opinions.
@Nagaraj
You will to grasp this debate because, you do not exercise your brain or you cannot comprehend the simple fact that Rope way to carry people in carriages up the Hill and down, requires a massive steel structure that needs to be anchored into the geological layers of this Hill, which at the moment cannot handle the road traffic increase resulting in massive land slides after a torrential rail. The geological structure of the Hill is a mix of soft earth and weak stones-as one can see while climbing the steps up the Hill. Much of the trees and greens have to be removed to anchor the massive pylons needed to support the rope and the carriages with people in them.
Not all developments are good. Mysuru is destroyed by massive housing developments-pollution with massively increased vehicles, people owning cars, no pedestrian ways with footpaths disappearing to widen the roads, etc.. So, you think these are are good, as developments.
Conservatism is necessary to preserve the ecosystem, otherwise, people as dimwits as you are will destroy what the nature granted to Mysuru.
People of Mysuru, it was the city where I was born, brought up and worked for a time, have not been conservative enough to preserve the historical and environmental aspects of this city.
I live in a Western country, where we have everything that technology developments can provide, including the excellent health service, transport and education, but yet we are conservative when it comes to destroying the environmental and historical aspects of our city.
It is only people like you, who do not have the ability to comprehend what the nature has provided, post such nonsense.
You do not also seem not to grasp that people have their opinions, different than yours That says more about you.
