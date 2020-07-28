Rotary Club of Mysore South East fetes eminent doctors

On account of Doctor’s Day (July 1) celebrations, Rotary Club of Mysore South East recently honoured three eminent doctors of the city in recognition of their dedicated services. Seen are (sitting from left) Dr. Shailaja Prashanth – Paediatrician, Dr. A.H. Hareesh – Orthopaedic Surgeon and Dr. K.R. Mahesh – Surgical Gastroenterologist; (standing from left) Rtn. PHF. Vishwanathaiah, Rtn. Seema Mariswamy, Rtn.Veena Ravindra, Rtn.Shubha Muralidhar – President, Inner Wheel, Rtn. Ramesh Rao, Rtn. PHF. M. Rajeev – Club President, Rtn. M. Mohan – Secretary and Rtn. R. Ravindra (Vocational Service Director).
I hope all these eminent Rotarians / doctors were tested negative for COVID-19 as nine out of eleven does not seem to believe in wearing mask properly.