New team of Inner Wheel Club of Mysore West
Photo News

New team of Inner Wheel Club of Mysore West

July 28, 2020

The installation of Inner Wheel Club of Mysore West was held in city recently. Seen are (from left) Ann. Bhavani Chandra – ISO, Dr. C. S. Vidhya – Joint Secretary, PDC Jayashree M. Urs – Treasurer, Ann. Suma Krishna – PDC, Ann. Shwetha Krishna – Secretary, Ann. Chaya Venkatesh – President, Ann. Usha Alexander – PDC and Installing Officer, Ann. Brunda Awanish – Outgoing President, Ann. Samana Srinath – Outgoing Secretary, Ann. Dr. Bharathi Urs – HOPE Coordinator, Ann. Preeti Peush – Member and Revathi Reddy – Executive Committee Member. On the occasion, special issue of bulletin ‘Brindavan’ was released.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “New team of Inner Wheel Club of Mysore West”

  1. Shankar says:
    July 30, 2020 at 3:44 am

    Six of the twelve members in the photo are brave with no masks! other five members have mask as an ornament (on the chin). At least one member has shown how to wear a mask properly. Interesting for us to see the ‘leaders’.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching