New team of Inner Wheel Club of Mysore West

The installation of Inner Wheel Club of Mysore West was held in city recently. Seen are (from left) Ann. Bhavani Chandra – ISO, Dr. C. S. Vidhya – Joint Secretary, PDC Jayashree M. Urs – Treasurer, Ann. Suma Krishna – PDC, Ann. Shwetha Krishna – Secretary, Ann. Chaya Venkatesh – President, Ann. Usha Alexander – PDC and Installing Officer, Ann. Brunda Awanish – Outgoing President, Ann. Samana Srinath – Outgoing Secretary, Ann. Dr. Bharathi Urs – HOPE Coordinator, Ann. Preeti Peush – Member and Revathi Reddy – Executive Committee Member. On the occasion, special issue of bulletin ‘Brindavan’ was released.
Six of the twelve members in the photo are brave with no masks! other five members have mask as an ornament (on the chin). At least one member has shown how to wear a mask properly. Interesting for us to see the ‘leaders’.