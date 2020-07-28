COVID surge amid lack of discipline
Voice of The Reader

COVID surge amid lack of discipline

July 28, 2020

Sir,

The Covid-19 cases have been increasing by the day in Karnataka with the Government in a quandary. What is more disconcerting is the increase in the number of fatalities.

However, the people should also follow the guidelines and norms prescribed by the authorities and show discipline, something that has been lacking all round. Here are a few examples.

In the hotels following the reopening of the dining services, hotel managements reduced the number of seats per table — instead of 4, 2 customers were to be seated at the table. However, we find customers drawing seats from other tables and 5-6 of them occupying a table, giving a go-by to the social distancing norm.

When pointed out, hoteliers plead their helplessness by saying “we are telling them but they are not listening to us. What can we do?” The hoteliers like other businessmen are already facing a financial crisis and do not want to displease their customers and lose whatever business they have now.

It is common to witness three persons riding on two-wheelers which is an offence even in normal times. Even two persons should not be riding on two-wheelers, because there cannot be social distancing of 6 feet between the driver and the pillion rider.

We cannot expect the Government to enforce the norms round-the-clock; it is the discipline among people and leaders is what matters.

I had read long ago in the Reader’s Digest magazine wherein discipline had been described as “Doing the right thing even when nobody is observing or supervising you.” Here we have a situation where we see citizens daringly violate the laws even when everyone is observing and supervising them. Our courage needs to be commended unequivocally.

READ ALSO  Of Linguistic Pride and Prejudice: A reader writes

– K.R. Jayaprakash Rao, Nazarbad, 25.7.2020

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “COVID surge amid lack of discipline”

  1. K Sridhar says:
    July 29, 2020 at 10:25 am

    Apart from common citizens, our politicians also must have some sense of dicipline & common sense. With Bengaluru being a HOTSPOT of infection, the govt should have stopped inter district movement of people especially to/from Bengaluru. Most infection in Mysuru is due to infected people coming from Bengaluru & people from Mysuru travelling to Bengaluru and return to Mysuru.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching