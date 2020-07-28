COVID surge amid lack of discipline

July 28, 2020

Sir,

The Covid-19 cases have been increasing by the day in Karnataka with the Government in a quandary. What is more disconcerting is the increase in the number of fatalities.

However, the people should also follow the guidelines and norms prescribed by the authorities and show discipline, something that has been lacking all round. Here are a few examples.

In the hotels following the reopening of the dining services, hotel managements reduced the number of seats per table — instead of 4, 2 customers were to be seated at the table. However, we find customers drawing seats from other tables and 5-6 of them occupying a table, giving a go-by to the social distancing norm.

When pointed out, hoteliers plead their helplessness by saying “we are telling them but they are not listening to us. What can we do?” The hoteliers like other businessmen are already facing a financial crisis and do not want to displease their customers and lose whatever business they have now.

It is common to witness three persons riding on two-wheelers which is an offence even in normal times. Even two persons should not be riding on two-wheelers, because there cannot be social distancing of 6 feet between the driver and the pillion rider.

We cannot expect the Government to enforce the norms round-the-clock; it is the discipline among people and leaders is what matters.

I had read long ago in the Reader’s Digest magazine wherein discipline had been described as “Doing the right thing even when nobody is observing or supervising you.” Here we have a situation where we see citizens daringly violate the laws even when everyone is observing and supervising them. Our courage needs to be commended unequivocally.

– K.R. Jayaprakash Rao, Nazarbad, 25.7.2020

