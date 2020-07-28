Lions Jayalakshmipuram installation
July 28, 2020

The installation ceremony of new office-bearers of Lions Club of Mysore Jayalakshmipuram and inauguration of Lions Club of Bangalore Samanvaya for the year 2020-21 was held at a hotel in city recently. Seen in the picture are: Ln. B. Umesh (Secretary), Ln. Dr. K.G. Manjunath (Treasurer), Ln. V. Radha (President) of LCB Samanvaya, Ln. J. Radhakrishna (President), Ln. Shashikala Radhakrishna, Ln. N. Mohan (Secretary), Ln. N. Mahadevaswamy (Treasurer), Ln. H.S. Jagadish (Immediate Past President) of LCM Jayalakshmipuram, Past District Governor Dr. K.M. Muniyappa, mjf (Installing Officer), Ln. K.N. Devaprasad (Region Chairperson) and Ln. A.M. Naganna (Zone Chairperson).

  1. Shankar says:
    July 30, 2020 at 9:20 am

    What a true picture Lions Club members of social distancing and wearing masks!! Covid-19 virus is really afraid??

