Rotary-Silicon Journalism Award presented
Rotary-Silicon Journalism Award presented

April 20, 2023

Sitting from left: K.P. Nagaraj, Bureau Chief, Public TV, Mysuru and S. Udaya Shankar, Principal Photo-Journalist of The New Indian Express, Mysuru, were conferred with Rotary-Silicon Journalism Award 2022-23 for Excellence in Journalism at a programme organised jointly by Rotary Mysore Midtown and Silicon Controls (India) Pvt. Ltd., at Rotary Centre on JLB Road in city yesterday. They are seen with (standing from left) Rotary Mysore Midtown Past President Dr. M.N. Bheemesh, President Rtn. M.S. Naveen Chandra, District Governor-Elect Rtn. H.R. Keshav, Silicon Controls (India) Pvt. Ltd. Director Rtn. S. Raghavendra, Rotary Mysore Midtown Hon. Secretary Rtn. Kumaraswamy and Vocational Service Director Rtn. Venkatesh.

