Indian Medical Association State President visits Mysuru Branch
Indian Medical Association State President visits Mysuru Branch

April 20, 2023

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Karnataka State Branch (KSB) President Dr. Shivakumar B. Lakkol, who visited IMA Mysuru Branch on New Sayyaji Rao Road in city recently, chaired a meeting with Association members. IMA KSB Assistant Secretary Dr. Laxman D. Bakale, State Vice-President Dr. S. Prasanna Shankar, Divisional Co-ordinator Dr. A.S. Sarvesha Raje Urs, District Co-ordinator Dr. B.N. Anandaravi, IMA KSB Building Committee Chairman Dr. H.L. Krishnegowda, IMA Mysuru Branch Past President Dr. Sujatha S. Rao, Central Council Member Dr. Suresh Rudrappa, President-Elect Dr. M.S. Jayanth, Vice-President Dr. N. Chandrabhan Singh, Joint Secretary Dr. K. Somasundar, Treasurer Dr. B.N. Shivashankar and others were present on the occasion.

