‘Royal family and AIISH have a great bondage’

August 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, celebrated its 57th Annual Day this morning at AIISH Seminar Hall, Knowledge Park, Naimisham Campus in city.

Rajesh Bhushan, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, who was the chief guest, addressed the gathering virtually.

He said, “The Government of India is committed to address the issues related to communication disorders in children and adults. AIISH, Mysuru, established in 1965, is a premier institute in the area of speech and hearing disorders. For the last 57 years, the institute has been working towards providing services to persons with communication disorders.”

Stating that AIISH, Mysuru, with a goal of a world-class centre for persons with communication disorders in the country has established a new ‘Centre of Excellence’, he said that it has been established to provide state-of-the-art clinical services, assistive technology and surgical solutions for rehabilitation.

Pointing out that the emphasis on ‘reaching the unreached’ began at AIISH in January 2008, launching the first two Outreach Service Centres (OSCs), the OSC activity was extended to eleven more centres in collaboration with State Government Hospitals and NGOs.

Bhushan also appreciated the institute for educating the public about communication disorders by organising monthly public lectures, live phone-in programmes, radio and TV programmes and so on.

Earlier, Titular head of Mysore Royal Family Yaduveer Krishna-datta Chamaraja Wadiyar inaugurated the programme by lighting the traditional lamp.

He recalled the establishment of AIISH in city during 1965 and said that Jayachamaraja Wadiyar donated 22-acre of land to build the institute. “Jayachamaraja Wadiyar came across various Speech and Hearing Centres during his tour to the USA in the year 1959. Returning from there he came up with an idea to have one such Centre in Mysuru too and donated the Royal family property to build AIISH.”

Lauding the service provided by AIISH to all the people who come seeking cure and help, Yaduveer said that the Royal family and AIISH have a great bondage. “It’s a matter of pride and happiness to see many such Educational Institutions established by the then Rajas in city completing 100 years and more,” he noted.

Ph.D holders Dr. Megha, Dr. Rubin Thomas Verghese, Dr. M.N. Mamatha, Dr. K. Arun Raj, Dr. M.B. Vikas and Dr. C. Jawahar Anthony were felicitated by Yaduveer Wadiyar.

Clinical Training Module for Student Clinicians in Speech Language Pathology and new Tests and Therapy Resource materials were launched on the occasion.

Dr. M. Pushpavathi, Director, AIISH, Dr. M. Santhosh, Head, Department of Speech-Language Sciences were present.

Singer, Lyricist and Music Director Vasuki Vaibhav will be the guest of honour for the cultural programme which will be held at 6.30 pm today at AIISH Seminar Hall. Rangayana Mysuru Director Addanda C. Cariappa will be the chief guest.