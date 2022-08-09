YAI Multi Class Youth Sailing and Kiteboard Championship: 120 sailors compete for ranking at KRS backwaters

August 9, 2022

Srirangapatna: The Yachting Association of India Multi Class Youth Sailing and Kiteboard Championship was formally inaugurated at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam last evening. The water in the Dam is to its brim and the skyline was dotted with boats where more than 120 sailors from across India competing with each other for the coveted national ranking.

The mega event was inaugurated by Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayanagowda in the presence of K. Gopalaiah, Minister of Excise and Mandya District Minister, Pandavapura MLA C.S. Puttaraju, Captain Jitendra Dixit, Honorary Secretary General, Yachting Association of India, Maj. Gen. (retd.) Devaya of Yachting Association of Karnataka, Brigadier Shalabh Gupta, Commandant, MEG and Centre, Mandya SP N. Yatish and Assistant Commissioner Shivananda Murthy.

The event will be held till Aug. 13 and is being jointly conducted by the Mandya District Administration in association with the Madras Engineering Group (MEG) of the Indian Army and General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure (GETHNAA).

In his inaugural address, Major Girijesh of MEG said that the national event has a total of 120 registrations from 14 clubs and the races comprise seven classes — ILCA 4, ILCA 6, 29ER, 420, RS One, Optimist and Kiteboard.

“The KRS Dam provides an excellent opportunity for sailing with a huge open area. The venue provides an ideal situation for inland sailing and also provides conditions of shore sailing less the tidal situation. With the availability of excellent prevailing conditions, a wind speed of 25-30 km and an ideal temperature of 25 – 28 degrees Celsius, this is a wonderful place to sail,” he added

Minister Narayanagowda said that Mandya offers immense tourism potential and the district will be developed as a tourism hub. He added that his Ministry has released Rs. 15 lakh to promote sailing as a sport and enable the youths to make use of the opportunities and also rank well in the national and international events.

Mandya District Minister Gopalaiah assured that an international sailing event will be conducted in the KRS Dam next year.

Impressive cultural programme

As part of the event, a bodybuilding show was held where champions from Madras Engineer Group and centre demonstrated their physique. They are, Subedar Kamaraj, a 7-time Mr. India and international bodybuilder, Nb Sub Anuj Taliyan Mr. World 2019, a 3-time Mr. India and Mr. Asia 2022, Spr Nammi Maru Naidu, Mr. Asia Silver Medal 2022, Spr Amal, Spr Arun and Paranshu Singh Mr. Services and Mr. Army.

Later, Kalari artistes of the MEG presented Kalarippayattu. Singer Sabir Bux, Secretary Orissa Yachting Association and an international scuba diver and the first Indian in the world to hold Limca Book of World Records three times for underwater singing performance rendered a song for Trishna Sailing Club. There was also a Military Band (pipe and drums) performance led by Nb Sub G. Ramu.