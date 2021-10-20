Rs. 13 lakh tender called to undertake repair of damaged manholes, drains

October 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The badly damaged manhole at the exit point of KSRTC Rural Bus Stand, which was inviting danger to motorists and pedestrians will be repaired and the works to repair the damaged drain too would be taken up.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, speaking to SOM, said that the damaged manhole and drain which was creating problems had come to his notice. Pointing out that Rs. 13 lakh tender has been called to undertake the repair works, he said that the tender process would be completed in two to three days following which the repair works would be taken up immediately.

He further said that the damaged drain would be connected to the big drain opposite the tonga stand to set right the problem.