Running of Vande Bharat and Shatabdi trains: Suggestion
Voice of The Reader

Running of Vande Bharat and Shatabdi trains: Suggestion

January 8, 2023

Sir,

This refers to the running of Vande Bharat and Shatabdi trains between Mysuru (MYS) and MGR Chennai Central (MAS), as below:

1. Train No. 20607 Vande Bharat leaves MAS at 05.50 am, reaches MYS at 12.20 pm. In the return, Train No. 20608 leaves MYS at 13.05 pm and reaches MAS at 19.30 pm.

2. Train No 12007 Shatabdi leaves MAS at 06.00 am and reaches MYS at 13.00pm. In the return journey, Train No. 12008 leaves MYS at 14.15 pm to reach MAS at 21.30 pm.

As seen, both the trains are travelling in the same direction with a few minutes gap. This                                                                  results in stoppage of a few trains moving in the same direction for 30 minutes to 1 hour at intermediate stations.

Can Railways see that one train starts from MYS and the other train from MAS? Moreover as both trains do not operate on Wednesday, can the rest day for these trains be staggered?

On behalf of the rail users, I request the Railway Ministry and the South Western Railway (SWR) to look into this and do the necessary changes in the larger interest of the train travellers.

– A.V. Prasanna, Mysuru, 7.1.2023

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Running of Vande Bharat and Shatabdi trains: Suggestion”

  1. Hs Seshadri says:
    January 9, 2023 at 7:38 am

    There is already a train from Mysore to Chennai in the early morning and returning back to Mysore the same day. I understand VBE occupancy is very poor and advice to remove shatabdi

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching