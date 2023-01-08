Running of Vande Bharat and Shatabdi trains: Suggestion

January 8, 2023

Sir,

This refers to the running of Vande Bharat and Shatabdi trains between Mysuru (MYS) and MGR Chennai Central (MAS), as below:

1. Train No. 20607 Vande Bharat leaves MAS at 05.50 am, reaches MYS at 12.20 pm. In the return, Train No. 20608 leaves MYS at 13.05 pm and reaches MAS at 19.30 pm.

2. Train No 12007 Shatabdi leaves MAS at 06.00 am and reaches MYS at 13.00pm. In the return journey, Train No. 12008 leaves MYS at 14.15 pm to reach MAS at 21.30 pm.

As seen, both the trains are travelling in the same direction with a few minutes gap. This results in stoppage of a few trains moving in the same direction for 30 minutes to 1 hour at intermediate stations.

Can Railways see that one train starts from MYS and the other train from MAS? Moreover as both trains do not operate on Wednesday, can the rest day for these trains be staggered?

On behalf of the rail users, I request the Railway Ministry and the South Western Railway (SWR) to look into this and do the necessary changes in the larger interest of the train travellers.

– A.V. Prasanna, Mysuru, 7.1.2023

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]