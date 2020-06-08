Rurk’s ristella skink spotted in Kodagu village
News

Rurk’s ristella skink spotted in Kodagu village

June 8, 2020

Kodagu: A rare Rurk’s ristella skink was found by some wildlife enthusiasts on their way to Madapur in Kodagu district recently. Ristella rurkii, commonly known as Rurk’s ristella, is a species of skink endemic to the Western Ghats of Southern India. It is a small, insectivorous, diurnal skink found in Shola grasslands and rainforests of hills ranges in parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The specific name, rurkii, is in honour of “Dr. Rurk” who collected the type specimen in the Anaimalai Hills, High Ranges, Travancore, and the Palani Hills, of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It is endemic to rainforests South of Palghat Gap.

It is a small, slender lizard and grows up to 15 inches in total length (including tail). The skin is bronze-coloured, with dark sides. The eyelids are immovable, in contrast to many other skinks. It is a shy species, which lives under stones and leaves in dry places, such as South slopes, fields and meadows. It is active during twilight and hunts for insects and small snails. It is a typical ground dweller and dislikes climbing.

A.A. Poovaiah of Wildlife First, who spotted the skink by the side of the road, told ‘Star of Mysore’ that he confirmed with retired Forest Officer and Wildlife First Trustee K.M. Chinnappa that it was a rare sighting. “Chinnappa has been inside forests of Kodagu (Western Ghats) all through his life and he has not seen the species so far,” Poovaiah said. The photo of this Caecilian was clicked by Putherira Pappu Thimmaiah.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching