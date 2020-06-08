Visit renovated Mysuru Rail Museum
Visit renovated Mysuru Rail Museum

June 8, 2020

Public viewing from 10 am to 6 pm on all days except Tuesdays

Mysore/Mysuru: South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, today re-opened the renovated and revamped Mysuru Rail Museum which was closed for public due to lockdown guidelines from March 25, 2020.

The Museum is open for public viewing from 10 am to 6 pm on all days except Tuesday being a holiday for maintenance.

The entry fee for adults is Rs.50; children aged 5-12 years is Rs.20 and for senior citizens Rs.25, according to a press release.

