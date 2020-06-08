Ashada Friday: No decision yet on handling crowds at Hill Temple

June 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: While the Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Hill opened for devotees this morning, the Mysuru District Administration has not yet taken any decision on holding Ashada puja as the Ashada month begins from this month-end at the Temple.

Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar, after opening the historic temple for devotees this morning, said that to meet the usual ‘Ashada Friday’ rush, plans are being worked out on the measures to be taken for controlling the huge rush of devotees on Ashada Fridays.

“I have learnt that 50,000 to 1 lakh devotees visit the Temple on Ashada Fridays and there is still time to work out plans with the first Ashada Friday falling on June 26. We along with the temple authorities are discussing whether to allow devotees to take part or restrict their number or to perform the associated rituals in a simple and traditional manner. We are weighing various options,” he said.

The Ashada Fridays fall on June 26 and July 3, 10 and 17 this year.

Temple timings

On the first day of re-opening today, the Hill Temple recorded more than 1,000 devotees, including those from Bengaluru, Mandya and other neighbouring districts till 2 pm. The temple will be open for devotees from 7.30 am to 1 pm and from 3.30 pm to 5 pm on all days.

Earlier, the Minister formally re-opened the temple by offering special prayers to the deity at about 7.15 am. The pujas and rituals were performed by the Temple priests led by Chief Priest Dr. N. Shashishekar Dikshit.

MLAs S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra, G.T. Devegowda and B. Harshavardhan, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth, DCP Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda, Muzrai Tahsildar and Chamundi Hill Temple Executive Officer Yathiraj Sampathkumaran, Assistant Administrative Officer Govindaraju and other officials were present.