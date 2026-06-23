Sacked NIEIT staff demand jobs back, 12-month salary  

June 23, 2026

MLC Vivekananda backs 76 employees, says they should be reinstated or offered VRS

Mysuru: Members of the NIE Institute of Technology (NIEIT) Khayam Noukarara Hakku Horata Samithi (NIEIT Permanent Employees’ Rights Struggle Committee) staged a protest in front of NIE campus yesterday, demanding payment of 12 months’ pending wages and reinstatement of employees as directed by the State Government.

The protesters alleged that 76 employees who had contributed to the institution’s growth were “mercilessly thrown out” by the management. The agitation received support from MLC K. Vivekananda, who joined the demonstration and held discussions with NIEIT President regarding the workers’ grievances.

The employees pointed out that the Higher Education Department had, on April 27, ordered the cancellation of what they described as illegal dismissals.

However, they alleged that the NIE management ignored the directive and proceeded with the terminations despite having earlier assured, during the VTU merger process, that all permanent staff would be protected.

The protesters also accused the NIE Society of illegally transferring 25 acres of public trust land to itself without obtaining mandatory Civil Court approval. They further alleged that the management had discontinued aided courses for commercial gain, imposed additional fees on students and strayed from the institution’s founding principles.

The protesters demanded the immediate release of withheld salaries and the reinstatement of all terminated employees.

MLC flays governing body

MLC Vivekananda criticised the governing body for what he termed its indifferent approach to the issue. He alleged that the management had ignored Court orders, directions from the Chief Secretary and Government instructions while issuing notices to 76 employees.

“If the institution is proceeding with fresh recruitment, the terminated employees must either be allowed to return or be offered a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS). However, the response from the NIE Society President has been evasive,” he said.

Vivekananda further claimed that when he contacted the Society’s President and Secretary, they told him that the Society had around 300 members and reinstatement would be possible only if all members agreed.

“Such a stand is unreasonable and dismissive. I have raised my voice on behalf of the teachers. Instead of addressing the issue, they are questioning why I am here. I will write to the Chief Secretary and VTU to ensure the seriousness of this matter is recognised,” he said.

Dr. Sandeep, Vedhamohan, Prabhuswamy, Nitin, Ramachandra and others took part.