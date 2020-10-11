Safari resumes at Nagarahole National Park

October 11, 2020

Hanagodu: Safari at Nagarahole National Park, which was suspended seven months ago, has resumed from this morning. The safari has been started for five days in a week on an experimental basis from Nagarahole central point.

In order to reduce pressure on flora and fauna at the National Park and to check movement of visitors inside the forest under the garb of safari, Forest Department had started safari from Veeranahosalli and Nanacchi Gates three years ago. However, the safari was suspended in March this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

As the State Government has removed restriction, safari will resume from Nagarahole but with COVID guidelines.

Safari timings: Tickets will be issued from 6 am to 7.30 am and again from 2 pm to 3.30 pm.

The first trip will start at 6.30 am and second at 7.30 am. In afternoon, the first trip is at 2 pm and the second trip at 4 pm. Only 25 tourists are allowed in each trip. While 12 tickets will be issued for online booking, 13 tickets will be issued across counter. In total, there will be four trips and only 100 tourists are taken for safari. Tourists must strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines, the release added.