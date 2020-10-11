Entry into temple as per COVID-19 rules: Minister Poojary
Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, News

Entry into temple as per COVID-19 rules: Minister Poojary

October 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Devotees are allowed inside temples only as per COVID-19 guidelines, said Muzrai and Fisheries Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

Talking to reporters at Suttur Mutt at the foothills of Chamundi Hill on Saturday, he said the same guidelines are applicable during Dasara festival too. 

Since more devotees are expected on holidays and special days, entry into famous Muzarai temples such as Chamundeshwari in Mysuru and Sri Srikanteshwara in Nanjangud has been restricted. People must co-operate     with the State Government to prevent spreading of pandemic, he added.

Open discussion: Poojary said he was ready for an open discussion with JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh who had taken objection for awarding work to Andhra Pradesh contractor at Tirupathi.

The decision to build a guest house for the devotees of Karnataka was taken last year after a detailed debate in the State Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. 

After the approval of both the Houses, the State Government decided to construct the guest house at a cost of Rs. 200 crore. The work had been awarded to the Andhra Pradesh contractor due to certain reasons. The MLA is free to contact him to seek clarification over the issue, the Minister said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching