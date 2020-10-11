Entry into temple as per COVID-19 rules: Minister Poojary

October 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Devotees are allowed inside temples only as per COVID-19 guidelines, said Muzrai and Fisheries Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

Talking to reporters at Suttur Mutt at the foothills of Chamundi Hill on Saturday, he said the same guidelines are applicable during Dasara festival too.

Since more devotees are expected on holidays and special days, entry into famous Muzarai temples such as Chamundeshwari in Mysuru and Sri Srikanteshwara in Nanjangud has been restricted. People must co-operate with the State Government to prevent spreading of pandemic, he added.

Open discussion: Poojary said he was ready for an open discussion with JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh who had taken objection for awarding work to Andhra Pradesh contractor at Tirupathi.

The decision to build a guest house for the devotees of Karnataka was taken last year after a detailed debate in the State Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

After the approval of both the Houses, the State Government decided to construct the guest house at a cost of Rs. 200 crore. The work had been awarded to the Andhra Pradesh contractor due to certain reasons. The MLA is free to contact him to seek clarification over the issue, the Minister said.