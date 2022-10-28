Safety: Maharani’s College Principal dispels anxiety  

October 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: To dispel fears among the students of Maharani’s Science College following the collapse of the dilapidated Chemistry Laboratory recently on JLB Road causing extensive damage, College Principal Dr. D. Ravi held a meeting with students yesterday and asked them to attend classes without any apprehensions.

Speaking at the College premises, the Principal said that many students, parents and their relatives have expressed fears over the bad condition of the buildings and how the classes are being held inside such buildings knowing well that they are unsafe inside.

Dr. Ravi said that all measures have been taken by the College administration and the University of Mysore to ensure the safety of the students. “The building crashed due to incessant rains and only a part of the building was dilapidated and it collapsed. It is wrong to assume that the entire college is dilapidated,” he said.

Alternative arrangements have been made to conduct the Chemistry Laboratory at the new building and as such, students must attend the classes without any fear, he assured. A team of engineers from PWD and heritage experts have inspected the college buildings and have certified that the structures were safe.

They will submit formal reports and the students, parents and their relatives must not pay heed to rumours, he requested.