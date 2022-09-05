Sale and use of trumpets banned in city during Dasara
September 5, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has issued an order banning the sale and use of trumpets (Tutturi) in city limits during Dasara celebrations.

It was observed during last year Dasara, some people used to create public nuisance by blowing the trumpet at public places including roads and tourist spots.

 In view of this and as a precautionary measure during Dasara, the sale and use of trumpets have been banned under Karnataka Police Act 1963 Sec 92(q) and Indian Penal Code Column 268, the order stated.

