‘Dasara Kavya Sambhrama’ from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3

September 5, 2022

Dr. Chandrashekar Kambar to inaugurate ‘Pradhana Kavigoshti’ on Oct. 3

Mysore/Mysuru: Kendra Sahitya Academy Chairman Dr. Chandrashekar Kambar will inaugurate ‘Pradhana Kavigoshti,’ which is one of the major attractions of Dasara, to take place on Oct. 3. Noted poet Dr. H.S. Shivaprakash will preside. Announcing this at a press meet at the MCC’s Old Council Hall here on Saturday, Dasara Kavigoshti Sub-Committee Special Officer Dr. M. Dasegowda, who is also the MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), said that a six-day ‘Dasara Kavya Sambhrama’ will take place from Sept. 28 to Oct.3, which will be inaugurated by District Minister S.T. Somashekar on Sept. 28.

Pointing out that the ‘Dasara Kavigoshti’ will be held either at Jaganmohan Palace or University of Mysore Senate Hall in Manasagangothri, Dasegowda said that this will be a multiple language ‘Kavigoshti’ with more than 40 noted poets from different languages such as Tulu, Kodava, Arebhashe, Sanskrit and Konkani, apart from Kannada, taking part with their poems.

Noting that ‘Dasara Kavya Sambhrama’ will be a special feature of this year’s Dasara Kavigoshti, he said that District Minister S.T. Somashekar will inaugurate the event at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road at 10.30 am on Sept. 28. Renowned poet Dr. Doddarangegowda will be the chief guest.

Also, noted orator Prof. M. Krishnegowda will inaugurate ‘Hasya Kavigoshti’ at 12 noon the same day, in which 20 poets including B.R. Lakshman Rao, Dundiraj and Erappa Kambali will take part. Later, ‘Janapada Kavya Sambhrama’ will take place at 2.30 pm, in which noted fold scholars Dr. P.K. Rajashekar and Malavalli Mahadevaswamy will present folk performances.

Yuva & Chiguru Kavigoshti

Continuing, Dasegowda said that ‘Yuva Kavigoshti’ will take place at Rani Bahadur auditorium in Manasagangothri campus at 10.30 am on Sept. 30, in which more than 40 young poets will take part. On Oct. 1, ‘Chiguru Kavigoshti’ will take place at Rani Bahadur auditorium at 10.30 am, in which 40 budding poets and students will take part. He also clarified that those who take part in one ‘Kavigoshti’ will not be allowed to take part in another one.

Dasegowda further said that the Sub-Committee has sought Rs. 25 lakh from the Government for ‘Dasara Kavigoshti.’

Pointing out that the Government had sanctioned Rs. 13 lakh for Dasara Kavigoshti in 2018, he said that it is hoped that the Government would release sought funds as the event is going to be a grand one this year.

The Sub-Committee Working President Dr. M.G. Manjunath, who is Jayalakshmi Vilas Folk Museum Director, said that the Sub-Committee will itself invite renowned personalities for ‘Pradhana Kavigoshti’ to take place on Oct. 3.

Those interested in taking part in ‘Chiguru’ and ‘Yuva Kavigoshti’ can contact the Sub-Committee on Mob: 99641-77512. The selection for participation will be made considering the talent among the applicants, he added. He further said that the notification inviting participation has already been issued and schools and colleges have been contacted in this regard.

Manjunath further said that the ‘Pradhana Kavigoshti’ inaugurator (Kambar) and the event President (Dr. H.S. Shivaprakash) will not be brought to the venue in a procession.