Sankranti festival tomorrow: No market rush

January 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Makara Sankranti, the first major festival of the new year, has brought disappointment for traders and vendors as they are seeing poor business with just a day to go for the festival (Jan.15). The COVID restrictions have also dampened the spirits of the people in celebrating the festival with pomp and gaiety.

Makara Sankranti is dedicated to Sun God Surya. The festival also marks the harvest festival.

During the pre-COVID times, traders, vendors and other shop-keepers used to see brisk business, with people flocking the markets for purchase of sesame, jaggery (popularly known as a mixture of ellu-bella), copra, sugarcane stalks, puja articles, etc., and as well as decorative articles for cattle.

But the COVID restrictions, coupled with weekend curfew has brought disappointment to scores of traders especially vendors selling fruits and vegetables. Shops in the central business district, including D. Devaraj Urs road, Devaraja Market, Shivarampet, Santhepet, M.G. Road wholesale market, Vani Vilas Market and Mandi Market, which used to be flooded with people making purchases, saw a lesser number of visitors as compared to past years. Roadside vendors selling fruits, vegetables, puja articles, who sat around Devaraja Market, Small Clock Tower, Dhanvanthri Road and such other busy roads were seen keenly waiting for customers to approach them for making purchases. However, the vendors are hoping that their business will pick up in the afternoon or by evening as people generally throng markets for last minute purchases.