Saptapadi mass marriage held atop Chamundi Hill

March 15, 2021

16 couples had registered but only 14 enter into wedlock

Mysore/Mysuru: In the first of the series of mass marriage programme in the district this year, 14 couples entered into wedlock at the simple mass marriage ceremony ‘Saptapadi’ organised under Karnataka Saptapadi Vivaha Vedike, a mass marriage scheme introduced by the State Government, at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill this morning.

Though 16 couples had registered, only 14 couples tied the knot today at the wedding ceremony held between 11 am and 12 noon in the auspicious Abhijin Lagna. Rituals were conducted by Hill Temple Chief Priest Dr. N. Shashishekar Dixit and Nanjangud Temple Priest Nagachandra Dixit.

Each bride was given a mangalya (8 gm gold) and a monetary assistance of Rs. 10,000 for purchase of clothes and every bridegroom was given a dhoti and monetary assistance of Rs. 5,000. The mangalyas were distributed by DC Rohini Sindhuri and MLA G.T. Devegowda.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA G.T. Devegowda said that he too got his children married in a simple manner and added that he had organised three mass marriages in Hunsur where more than 100 couples entered wedlock. Many take loans and perform marriage and later find it difficult to repay loans, he added.

DC Rohini Sindhuri, who too spoke, informed the gathering that simple mass marriage ceremonies will be held every month from April.

COVID guidelines

Stating that COVID-19 positive cases were increasing and the State Government has issued a circular to compulsorily follow the COVID guidelines, she said that the guidelines will be strictly implemented in the district from tomorrow.

She urged the gathering to compulsorily wear face masks, maintain social distance and senior citizens (above 60) and those above 45 years with co-morbidities to voluntarily take vaccine, which is being administered free of cost at all Primary Health Centres and the District Hospital.

Temple Executive Officer (EO) S.N. Yathiraj Sampathkumaran, Assistant EO Dinesh, Muzrai Tahsildar C.G. Krishna, ZP President Parimala Shyam, Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat President K. Bharat, Vice-President Tulasi, Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy, MyLAC Chairman N.V. Phanish and others were present.